Simple solution for pimples, use toothpaste to get rid of acne

Pimples are a headache for many women. Women with oily skin are more prone to pimples. Many people try different methods to get rid of pimples. If you have pimples on your face and you want to attent a special ocassion, try this remedy. This remedy should not be used frequently. To do this, take an ear bud. If you dont have ear bud the take a stick. Wrap a clean cotton ball around this stick and put some toothpaste on it. Now put toothpaste on the stick. Make sure the toothpaste is applied to the pimples. Preferably do not apply toothpaste around the abscess. Leave the toothpaste on the pimple for only 5 minutes and then rinse immediately with cold water. Ingredients in toothpaste can cause a slight tingling in the area of ​​the abscess. But if you feel too much burning, don't wait even 5 minutes. Wash your face immediately.

Toothpaste contains triclosan. This ingredient inhibits bacterial growth and reduces infection. In addition, toothpaste contains glycerin, sorbitol, calcium carbonate, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and baking soda. All of these substances help prevent infection. Therefore, it is advisable to apply toothpaste on pimples. But this solution should not be done every time. Trying this rememdy one or twice in a moenth would be fine, say beauticians.

Toothpaste contains ingredients like baking soda, hydrogen peroxide. They can be used to reduce the size of pimples or to suppress them. However, some of the other ingredients in it can cause inflammation. Therefore, when using toothpaste for pimples, it should be very limited.



Toothpaste can cause hyperpigmentation, reddening of the skin. Therefore, this remedy should not be repeated. Some people apply toothpaste on the pimples at night and wash it off directly in the morning. Don't do that. It is dangerous to put toothpaste on your face and keep it overnight. Toothpastes that are colorful should not be used for this remedy. White toothpaste should be used.