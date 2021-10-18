Sipping on some G & T

New Delhi, Oct 18 World Gin And Tonic Day is celebrated annually on October 19. Bombay Sapphire, one of the world leaders when it comes to Gin recommends keeping a few cocktails handy to celebrate the day in style. Check out these refreshing Gin bases cocktail by the experts in their team:

Peppermint G & T

Ingredients:

* 50 ml Bombay Sapphire

* 40 ml peppermint tea

* 60 ml premium tonic water

* Mint sprig

* Star Anise

Method:

* Fill a balloon glass with ice

* Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea

* Top up with 60ml premium tonic water

* Garnish with a mint sprig & star anise

Cranberry G & T

Ingredients:

* 50ml Bombay Sapphire

* 30ml cranberry juice

* 70ml premium tonic water

* A lime wedge

Method:

* Fill a balloon glass with ice

* Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire

* Add 30ml cranberry juice

* Top up with 70ml premium tonic water

* Garnish with a lime wedge

Spiced Mule

Ingredients:

* 45 ml Bombay Sapphire

* 15 ml lime juice

* Dashes aromatic bitter

* 30ml ginger beer

* Lime wedge

* Cinnamon stick

Method :

* Fill a mule mug with ice

* Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire

* Add 15ml lime juice and dashes aromatic bitter

* Top up with 30 ml ginger beer

* Garnish with a lime wedge & cinnamon stick

Orange and pepper twist

Ingredients:

* 50ml Bombay Sapphire

* 100ml tonic water

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor