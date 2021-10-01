Six fall essentials every woman should have in her closet

New Delhi, Oct 1 Come fall and one can feel the nip in the air, see the colours change from bright to earthy and feel the layers of clothing getting luxe and plush. Be it a soft shrug, a cashmere or decadent silks and velvets, there's a reason why fall fashion is everyone's favourite. Read on to discover the season's essentials:

Black To Basics

Leggings have become a wardrobe staple. However, it's a classic black that needs to be part of your winter dressing. From basic cotton and velvet to glam leather and spandex, black leggings can be styled in so many

ways you can pair it with a statement blouse or an oversized hoodie, team it up with a sharp blazer and a bomber jacket or just wear it with a crisp white shirt.

C.O.A.T

From trench and cashmere to a parka and wrap styles, coats provide the perfect finishing touch to any look. There's something altogether classy about them they're versatile and can be styled in many ways. You can dress it down with a pair of jeans and sneakers or up with a formal dress or even a sari. If you're looking for a piece of clothing that works through the cold winter months, coats are your best bet.

Knit It:

If there's one fall trend that's common to all fashion cities across the world, it's knitwear. The most elegant trend of all, knits not only look super chic but also are very comfortable. Cushy sweaters, monotone co-ord sets, oversized cardigans, midi dresses and maxi skirts are among the many styles you can experiment with.

Comfort Over Everything

You will definitely need some fun hoodies to add to your fall wardrobe. They are super easy to throw on and are so fuss-free. Whether it's WFH or a casual outing, hoodies make for the perfect pick. From luxe labels to high-street and homegrown brands, there isn't a person who hasn't experimented with this popular garment.

Bootie Chic:

Ankle boots never really go out of fashion but this year it's all about trying new styles. Ditch the boring black and brown for something edgier. Pastel colours, textured prints and metallic are the IT trends this year. If you're looking for something out of the box, booties with structured heels, combat boots, sock style and platforms are some cool options.

Not So Skinny:

We can officially say goodbye to skinny jeans, at least for a while. The leg-hugging style that ruled the denim scene for so long has been officially replaced by a looser, slouchier and baggier fit. Denim are for everyone and there's so much to choose from mom jeans, straight, flared, boot-cut etc. Complete the look with a pair of high-heels, swanky sneakers or chic booties.

