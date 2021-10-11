Special restaurant deals for Navratri

New Delhi, Oct 11 Restaurants across India are gearing up for the ongoing festive month. With the onset of Navratri, restaurants are offering special deals, festive menus and discounts to attract more customers and to add cheer to their celebration.

Visit these restaurants to share an amazing meal with your family and have a memorable experience.

Del - Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi: Inspired by the international flight code for the city, DEL is an all-day bistro at Roseate House, New Delhi. With a seating capacity of 132 guests, DEL has a choice of both alfresco and indoor dining options. The bistro accommodates an exclusive private dining room that opens to a sky-lounge catering to social and corporate gatherings. It houses a lavish bar, live European and Oriental kitchen, a sushi island, along with a dedicated salad station, cold spread, Indian fare and a dessert buffet.

Offer: Navratra Special Thali at Rs 1,500 per person

Tamara Shangri La, New Delhi: Tamra is a vibrant, lively and fun restaurant suitable for all types of dining occasions. From their multi-cuisine menu, Tamra serves Japanese, European, Oriental and Indian and exquisite desserts from five interactive live kitchens to lighten up your taste buds. The restaurant boasts of delicious grilled specialities from the Far East, Tandoori treats from Central Asia and the largest selection of exquisite shaken and stirred cocktails.

Offer: Buffet at Rs 1,416 All-Inclusive via Dineout App

The Roseate Samalkha, Delhi: Kiyan is a multi-cuisine fine dining restaurant with a romantic and serene aura that gives the diners an out-of-the-world experience while enjoying good food, specially hand-picked by trained chefs. The compact restaurant that comes into its own after sundown, has modern Indian, Western and Thai offerings.

Offer: Special Navratri Thali at Rs 2,499 All inclusive per Person

Pavilion 75 Welcom Hotels by ITC, Dwarka, New Delhi: Pavilion 75 is an all-day fine dining restaurant that offers a wide variety of Indian and international fare in a spacious and genial ambience. The restaurant is located in Welcome Hotel Dwarka, Delhi. Pavilion 75 serves North Indian, Italian, and Continental dishes.

Offer: Navratra Special Thali at Rs 799 plus taxes

Myra Ramada, Udaipur: A multi-cuisine restaurant serving gastronomic delights. Enjoy the spice of life surrounded by its elegant interiors or the romance of dining under the starlit sky at the Myra terrace.

Offer: 25 per cent Off the total Bill via Dineout App

Seasons Cafe Radisson, Udaipur: Seasons Cafe offers cuisine from around the world, including Indian and Chinese fare as well as Italian and Mexican dishes.

Offer: 25 per cent Off the Total Bill via Dineout App

The Amber Kitchen DoubleTree by Hilton, Jaipur: All-day-dining restaurant featuring live kitchens and serving a variety of local, North Indian, and international cuisines. The Amber Kitchen also boasts an extensive buffet, serving North Indian and local Rajasthani delicacies.

Offer: 25 per cent Off the Total Bill via Dineout App

Monarch Holiday Inn, Jaipur: Monarch Restaurant is a Fine Dining restaurant that is set forth on an interactive culinary journey with multiple live counters serving multi-cuisine ranging from authentic Indian to Signature Rajasthani, Chinese and Continental.

Offer: 25 per cent Off the Total Bill via Dineout App

Pops Barbacoa Gurugram: Pop's Barbacoa is a destination for all things fun. The Casual Dining place has quickly climbed the charts with its fresh crowd-pleasing menu and tasteful decor. The menu serves a variety of Continental and North Indian delicacies. Another great point in its favour is its affordability. Pop's Barbacoa is quite easy on pockets and can be enjoyed at leisure.

Offer: 25 per cent Off the Total Bill via Dineout App0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor