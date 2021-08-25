Sri Lanka opens its borders to Indian tourists

New Delhi, Aug 25 Fully vaccinated international Indian tourists can move freely around Sri Lanka, after an on-arrival test as the country reopens borders to India after a long anticipated wait.

With a clear travel safety protocol and no minimum stay period, as the ease in restrictions globally pave way for a strong comeback of international travel, Sri Lanka has taken a big step. The latest Sri Lankan Tourism health protocol for Indian travellers shares detailed information on the travel safety guidelines approved by government authorities. These have been designed to ensure maximum safety for travellers and local communities. Only fully vaccinated Ind who have completed the recommended vaccine doses will be considered

