Struggles make you value success more: Sharad Kelkar

New Delhi, Sep 11 Indian television and film actor Sharad Kelkar says that struggles make an actor value their success more, this was the case with him too. Kelkar has come a long way in not just his acting career, but as a voice-over artist too, something he achieved after overcoming the challenge of stammering, he says.

Kelkar, who became a household name with the TV soap 'Saat Phere', speaks to life in an exclusive chat:

On his journey in the film industry:

I'd complete ten years in the film industry, although I started my film career in 2004 when I did a Marathi film. But shifting from this to that, happened in 2012 with 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. It's been a great journey, I've made good friends. The audience has accepted me as an actor. It's a great achievement. Any actor strives to be accepted and appreciated for your value. Credit goes to viewers who like my work, and to luck also. I do believe in luck.

On initial struggles:

Everyone has faced struggles. My initial days were full of struggles, not getting work, 'paise nahi hai'

