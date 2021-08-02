Surefire ways of approaching women on dating apps

New Delhi, Aug 2 One day, you finally decide to turn things around in your life and download that dating app. You thought of meeting someone new and imagined going on a date, bringing them a bunch of roses, having dinner and wine and spending the evening as a scene pulled from a Bollywood film. But, are you afraid of approaching girls on dating apps? Wondering what to say and how to go from there?

A survey conducted by QuackQuack, India's popular dating app will answer those questions for you.

Start with something small:

Start the conversation with an opener that does not intimidate her, is an open-ended question and paves the way for further communication. Sounds too much, doesn't it? It actually is not much. Now you want to begin with an opener that catches her attention and ensures that you are not looking for a platonic relationship. You can use questions such as: 'What is your most unusual fear?' or 'What's your idea of a perfect day' or 'Which personality trait do you appreciate the most in a person?' or 'If you could rule over the entire world for a day, what would you do?' They would not only help you understand the other person better but will definitely gear the discussion towards interesting and creative answers. A whopping 78 per cent of women using QuackQuack responded to the survey agreeing that it is better to avoid sexual messages in the beginning and that they can be more of a turn off than anything else.

Pick words from her profile:

If she likes a web series, ask her how long she took to binge-watch it or better yet, use dialogue from it: 'Do you not share food like Joey as well?' or 'What are the things YOU do for love?' If she has a favourite band, ask her if she has attended their live concert

