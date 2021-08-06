Sustainable flower arrangements for your centre table

New Delhi, Aug 6 Elegant entertaining is something we all enjoy but with tossed paper goods, excess food thrown away, and leftover flowers dumped in the garbage, it can also be wasteful.

If you're eco-conscious and want to reduce the effect of your decor on the environment, there are plenty of small changes you can make that will have a major impact.

Nazneen Jehangir, Founder, Libellule, says: "Planning on keeping your decor accents and centerpieces sustainable doesn't necessarily have to be harder. You can forgo floral centerpieces in lieu of using potted plants. These can be potted succulents, flowers, herbs, or more traditional plants featuring greenery like small ferns. You continue the sustainable effort by using terracotta or coir pots to as planters or you can event wrap the container in jute. Regardless of what plants you choose, these will be lovely on your tables and the best part is that your guests can take them home to enjoy once your evening is done."

Using moss is another great way to provide greenery on your tables without using up an abundance of cut flowers and leaves. Clumps of moss can belayered with simple candles or paired with dried flowers for added femininity, she adds.

"For those who like a bit of quirk in their designs, using foraged twigs, dried flowers and feathers to keep your arrangements sustainable, personalized and interesting. You can collect bits and bobs from your walks, it's amazing what you can find if you look carefully and keep an open mind."

Adding: "But by far the easiest way to dress up your table sustainably is to look in your fridge! Mix colourful fruits and vegetables and place them in bowls or glass containers. You can even use citrus fruits like lemons, limes, and oranges. Whichever route you take always consider the root of where your produce comes from and how it will eventually be disposed of and that will set you on the right path for sustainable décor."

