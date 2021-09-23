Taapsee Pannu promotes smart wearables

New Delhi, Sep 23 There has been a growing demand of wearable devices in India, and Noise, an Indian connected lifestyle brand, has been catering to this slowly becoming a leader on the category. The brand has ropes in actress Taapsee Pannu to headline its next campaign in the smart wearable category.

Commenting on the association, Taapsee Pannu said, "I am glad to be a part of Noise's journey. Not only that my profession demand but, I personally also follow a stringent fitness regime. I constantly strive to accomplish new fitness goals every day to be ahead in the game, likewise Noise. I have witnessed that more than ever, people are now conscious of the thriving fitness significance. Noise's smartwatches act as the health pattern that consistently helps me to connect with my true self."

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said ‘We are excited to welcome Taapsee Pannu on board in our journey to offer fitness gadgets to the Noisemakers. Our products are carefully designed keeping in mind the requirements of fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts who listen to their "dil ka shor" and dare to carve a new path. Taapsee resonates with the core of our brand's vision to inspire generations for a healthier today and tomorrow. She has been earning hearts with her award-winning performances and challenging roles. Noise's smartwatches and Taapsee, both motivate individuals to take up new challenges every day. With her strong persona and our commitment to offering unparalleled experience, we want to strengthen the trust of Noisemakers.'

Taapsee will be a part of Noise's campaigns in which she will be witnessed promoting a plethora of smartwatches including its upcoming launch - ColorFit Brio. Noise has been leading the industry for the past five consecutive quarters. According to the latest release by International Data Corporation's

