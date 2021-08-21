Take a quiz and know how much do you love your partner



There are ups and downs in every relationship. Initially, you are deeply and madly in love with your partner and as things move forward you get to know things about each other better. After a while you will think of settling down in life and you would want to stabilize the relationship.

Relationhips are not easy, you have to make many compromises when it comes to living with a person. You also have to make many sacrifices when you want a particular relationhip to work out for a long period of time. There will surely come a time when your love for each other will be put to test.

So, how much do you love your partner despite all the trouble you can face with your partner? Here's a small quiz that you need to think and find out.

1. Do you dream about your loved one often?

A. Sometimes

B. All the time

C. Of course, you do

D. No

2. Do you worry about loved one often?

A. Yes, all the time

B. Yes, especially when they are away from home

C. No, because he/she is a grown up

D. Not a chance

3. In a day how many calls do make to your partner?

A. At least 3 times a day

B. At least 5 times a day

C. At least once a day

D. It's rare because you do it randomlyrn

4. Have you ever stalked your partner?

A. Yes, only because you were obsessed with them

B. Yes, you have because they were playing hard to get

C. No, it would be crazy to go to such extent

D. No, because you are not crazy

5. In your relationship did you ever begged your partner to take you back?

A. Yes, you have done so but it was a long time ago

B. Yes, you do that every time you break up

C. You are too proud to do so

D. No!

6. How many times a week do you see your partner?

A. Once a week

B. Twice a week

C. Three times a week

D. Seven days a week

7. Have you ever thought of having kids with your partner?

A. Yes, many kids

B. Yes, but only a few kids

C. Yes, but only one kid

D. No.

8. Do certain songs make you think about your partner?

A. Yes, especially slow music

B. Yes, especially their favorite song

C. No, you are not that emotional

D. Not really

9. If your partner is in a crisis situation, would you go to any length to save them?

A. Of course, you would

B. You'll have to think about it

C. You will get scared and hold back

D. No, but you'll call for help instead.

10. How many times a day do you think about your partner?

A. All the time

B. Not that much

C. You are not sure you are that obsessed about them

D. Not a single moment