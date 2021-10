Tao Art Gallery to host a special art show by artists Julia Romano and Meghna Patpatia

New Delhi, Oct 9 One of the oldest galleries in Mumbai, Tao Art Gallery, will be hosting a unique two-man show called 'Dreamscapes'. It will showcase works by Argentinian Artist Julia Romano, finalist of Arte Laguna Prize 20.21, and Venice and Bombay based, Meghna Patpatia. The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Consul General of Argentina, Guillermo Eduardo Devoto.

At Dreamscapes, audiences will witness the merger in the expression of the two artists from diverse cultures and geography. Both take existing realistic elements and combine them with the surreal aspects of mythology and ancient anthropology. The endeavour is to create these dreamscapes that question what is real and fiction, physical and metaphoricalthis intricate relationship with the scape: a universally experienced relationship by all on this planet.

Sanjana, the India ambassador of the Arte Laguna Prize, hopes to juxtapose Julia's digital landscapes with Meghna's artworks. Commenting on the upcoming show, Sanjana Shah, Creative Director, Tao Art Gallery,

said, "Dreamscapes pairs together two artists from different cultures and geographical landscapes, but who share the same desire to explore the synergy between humans and the land they inhabit."

She also added, "As a curator, I found this thematic overlap between the two to be interesting and relevant: Romano explores the impact of past ancestral generations on land while Patpatia envisions a surreal alternate reality or dystopian future as a result of it. The seed of the idea is the same, but the techniques and treatment of the works are different. Both create beautifully stunning and poignant works as a result! I am excited for the audience to come and experience the show and this synergy lives in action."

'Dreamscapes' will beautifully highlight aspects of co-existence and cultural synergy with a subtle undertone of the threat of depletion in a dystopian future. Much like the land around us, the art is layered, multi-faceted and deep in composition.

Talking about her first show in India, Argentinian Artist, Julia Romano, "I am thrilled to be part of this exhibition, working with such great people as the Tao gallery team. I am showing my series of landscapes made with different parts of places photographed by me and painted by classical European artists; these oases are a mixture of time, space and culture. I made one work especially for the show with images taken from my surroundings here in Cordoba

