The A-Z of beauty ingredients

New Delhi, Sep 21 Conventional skincare products rich in preservatives, fragrances, stabilizers, and toxic chemical ingredients can act as a hindrance to healthy skin. Stay informed and up-to-date, familiarise yourself with the terminology used in skincare products so can you read between the lines. Make it part of an essential activity when you're out shopping for products.

Aakriti Kundral, Brand Manager and Spokesperson, Hottest Ex, shares the list of both trending and luxurious ingredients which benefit the skin.

So, let's begin!

A

Avocado Extracts

Avocado has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents. Rich in vitamin E, potassium, and many more nutrient values which helps to nourish your dry skin and makes it smoother. It has oleic acid which promotes collagen production, helps in the youthful appearance of skin, making it firm, healthy, and alluring.

Argan Oil

It is one of the rarest oils found in the world as it has lots of beneficial ingredients for skincare, haircare as well as your immune system. Vitamin E, phenols, carotene, and fatty acid, boosts your skin elasticity, and prevent wrinkles.

B

Bhibhitaki / Baheda

This ingredient helps you to get a smooth, acne-free face. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial astringent and rejuvenating properties of Bhibhitaki helps in attaining a brighter skin tone.

Blue Tansy Essential Oil

This magical oil suits all skin types, helping to nourish dry skin and balance oily skin, it is also used to calm irritated skin, reduce heat, and relieve troubled skin.

C

Centella Asiatica

This botanical herb is more popular for getting used as a natural beauty ingredient. It calms unpleasant and unhealthy skin by preventing pre-ageing.

Carica Papaya

It provides an antioxidant attribute that help in getting brighter and acne-free skin, capable of fighting freckles as well.

Chia Seeds

These seeds are rich in Omega 3 fatty acid and Omega 6 fatty acid, which are rarely found together. It helps to retain skin moisture, especially in those who have atopic dermatitis.

Clay

Clay has the potential to absorb excess oil secretion of the skin, leading to a visible mattifying effect, and toxin-free skin preventing acne. It additionally helps in reducing the risk of skin infections.

Cocoa Fruit

Cocoa fruit supports blood flow to the skin and slows down the ageing process by protecting from dangerous UV rays.

D

Diamond Powder

Popularly known as a natural exfoliator, Diamond Powder not only helps in preventing skin ageing, but also improves complexion. It aims to protect collagen and reduce the appearance of sun damage.

E

Emu Oil

Gaining popularity in recent times, this ingredient stimulates skin growth while healing wounds, enhancing skin moisture, and improving the absorption ability.

Ethylhexylglycerin

A liquid preservative, extracted from coconut or palm oil, it is an excellent replacement for parabens and helps keep germs away from the skin.

F

Fruit Powder

It is made from dried fruits or fruit peels which helps in fighting issues like lightening dark spots and pigmentation etc.

G

Ginseng

It contains several bioactive compounds, including saponins, polysaccharides, pectin, sugar, vitamins B1, B2, B12, pantothenic acid, and minerals. These compounds help in increasing the oxygenation that reduces skin inflammation while improving skin cell circulation for a healthy glow.

H

Holy Basil

The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of holy basil eliminates toxins from the skin and calms down skin irritation.

I

Indian Madder

It has the presence of bioactive constituents like purpurin, munjistin, xanthopurpurin, pseudopurpurin and glycosides like rubiadin, etc that help in purifying the blood and increasing blood flow. As a result, Indian madder prevents acne breakout and brightens up the skin texture.

J

Jujube

It contains vitamin C which protects the skin from oxidative damage and promotes even skin tone.

K

Kale

It is rich in vitamins C, E, and K, which together help skin look younger and healthier. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is great for brightening uneven skin tone, offering a fabulous skin texture by getting rid of fine lines and free radicals.

Kakadu Plum

It is the powerhouse of Vitamin C, which makes the skin firmer, fights pimple-related issues, improves early signs of ageing, and hence rejuvenates the skin.

L

Lactic Acid

It helps to remove dead skin cells on the top layer of the skin. Hence the skin gets firmer resulting with an overall smoother appearance that is wrinkle-free.

M

Mountain Pepper Berry

This is a rich source of vitamin C that reduces inflammation, calming the irritated skin and revives a dull complexion. Adding to it, enhancing collagen production and unclogging skin pores are the core strengths of Mountain Pepper Berry help in eradicating issues like fine lines and wrinkles.

N

Niacinamide

It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier present in the outer layer of our skin by making the pores appear smaller. This also helps in improving discolouration that helps to get an even skin tone.

O

Orange Extracts

They are rich in citric acid and help to relieve acne-prone skin. Orange oil can also correct the oil balance of the skin which helps in controlling acne.

P

Psoralea Corylifolia

Commonly known as babchi, Psoralea corylifolia is a popular herb that is rich in antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. It helps in the treatment of leucoderma, leprosy, and inflammation.

Q

Quince seed

It is a herb that is rich in vitamins and minerals. Contains certain nutrients which contribute to the health as well as the vitality of the skin. It further helps in retaining skin moisture, resulting in a glowing face.

R

Rice Starch

This is a very fine powdery substance that is rich in amino acids, antioxidants, and minerals which may reduce or slow down the skin ageing process. It could also inhibit the activity of elastase, an enzyme responsible for skin ageing. It quickly absorbs excess facial oil secreted through our skin leaving behind a mesmerizing texture.

S

Sea Salt

It helps in deep cleansing the pores while balancing oil production and retaining the moisture of the skin simultaneously. Its antibacterial properties fight acne-causing bacteria, skin infections and speed up the healing process.

Superfood Blend

It is rich in amino acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties which are extremely important to increase the health of your skin, especially when it comes to fighting environmental stressors. It also reduces the effects of stress preventing premature ageing of your skin.

Sacred Lotus

It balances the sebum production which helps in maintaining the skin barrier. It also protects the skin by preventing clogged pores, acne, and blackheads.

Spirulina

It provides anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory effects, preventing skin damage that can lead to wrinkles and signs of ageing.

Shea Butter

Its anti-inflammatory properties help in softening the skin, giving you a smooth feel and it also heals cuts and scrapes.

T

Tocopheryl Acetate

