The best ways to treat a sun tan?

New Delhi, Aug 31 We live in a world where we take care of our skin more than we spend time healing our hearts, but who said we can't look good while doing both. Tanning is one of the most common beauty problems. With India's climate and scorching heat, we tend to get a suntan, no matter how hard we try.

Try the best sunscreen, or even wear full-sleeved clothes; chances are that you may still get a tan. Besides, if you love to groom, getting rid of a suntan would be on top of your list.

So, let's dive deep into all you can do to treat a tan with these quick home remedies and/or products that would work best for your skin:

Coconut Oil: This is the first and most common choice. Coconut oil is packed with skin healing properties, from inflammation to soothing the skin, its the go-to for improving skin health. However, one should note that it is recommended that you use coconut oil during the night and not during the day especially in the sun; as coconut oil is made of 90 per cent saturated fats and is thick in nature, allowing it to capture unwanted heat which might damage the skin further, instead of making it better.

Scrub Grit: A fine scrub-like mixture of products like coffee, walnut, rock salt, and coconut oil have proven to be a great way to exfoliate and remove a suntan, especially from your arms, elbows, neck, and face. Several products are available in the market which offer amazing results when used 2-3 times a week.

Gram flour + Curd + Honey Homemade mask: When used together in a mask, these 3 ingredients consist of antioxidants, natural acids, and enzymes that help lower inflammation in the skin caused due to sun exposure, fight bacteria, heal skin and reduce pigmentation.

How can you make this mask?

* Take 2 spoons of fine gram powder

* Add 2 spoons of honey and add 2 spoons of fresh curd

* Mix thoroughly and keep aside

* Wash your face with a mild face wash

* Dab your face with a towel

* Now, gently apply the mask to your face and neck.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor