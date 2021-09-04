The Chambers expands its presence to London

New Delhi, Sep 4 India's first exclusive business club, The Chambers, announced the launch of its new outpost in London at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites And Residences.

Taj The Chambers, located at the iconic building, is a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace. Designed by Conran & Partners, it is a beautifully crafted private members club providing members a haven to conduct business at an exclusive office space, or simply relax and unwind in the company of a select few. It features a sophisticated bar; individual work pods; a smart private dining space, which also transforms into a meeting room; and a lounge that offers Indian and international cuisine, rich in flavours and exquisite in presentation.

The unveiling event saw the who's who of the London corporate and social world come together over an elegant soiree. Ravi Shastri, former international cricketer and current coach of the Indian Cricket team, launched his book, Stargazing: The Players in My Life, in the presence of the Indian cricket team. With this addition, The Chambers is now present at eight destinations across the globe.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, "The Chambers offers an exclusive address for a select community of accomplished acclaimed achievers. With its launch at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, London, we are excited to offer members access to an uber-luxury private and elite club in one of the city's distinguished locations. Chambers members can now get access to its facilities at some of the world's most important business hubs like London, Dubai and soon to open in New York. Members can look forward to experiencing Tajness and its familiar stamp of warm hospitality when travelling to these destinations."

The Chambers Global Membership offers members lifetime access with its accompanying benefits and privileges. Members enjoy unrestricted access to the business centre and club lounge across all Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta hotels worldwide. From lifetime membership, best room prices and upgrades to complimentary breakfast curated events and exclusive experiences, members can enjoy an unparalleled experience.

The Chambers, today, has a presence across eight landmark Taj hotels, including six in India, one in Dubai and now in London. It will soon be expanding to Bengaluru in India and New York.

