The Indian line-up at Global Citizen Live

New Delhi, Sep 18 International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, has revealed the line-up of performers who will appear as part of the Mumbai moment in Global Citizen Live: Amit Trivedi, Ajay – Atul, Badshah featuring Aastha Gill & Tanishk Bagchi Ft. Zara Khan, Nikhita Gandhi and Yasser Desai.

The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet and defeat poverty to take action on climate change, famine, and vaccine equity.

Speaking about this year's event, eminent Music Director and Singer Amit Trivedi commented "I am excited to be a part of the Global Citizen Live 2021. I believe in the causes supported by Global Citizens and stand in solidarity with artists all around the world in support. I am looking forward to performing at the iconic Gateway of India."

Expressing their joy to be a part of the show, stalwarts of today's Indian Music- musician duo Ajay-Atul said, "Our music represents the need of social assimilation because we were born on the land of social reformers. We have the utmost respect for everyone who is underprivileged, marginalized and everyone who is a victim of vices in the world. We are waiting for the day when we will voice our empathy on the Global Citizen platform."

Expressing his optimism towards the upcoming event India's leading musician Badshah said - "I feel the time has come when the younger generation makes a firm resolve against the long-standing global issues such as extreme poverty, famine, vaccine distribution and reversing environmental damage. I believe in the vigour with which this generation will voice its concerns with the global ethos at Global Citizen Live, 2021."

One of the most sought-after music, Tanishk Bagchi said - "For me, music is the only vent to all my sentiments. It's an honour to be a part of Global Citizen Live 2021 and I'm looking forward to sharing the platform on a global level. While the world is slowly recovering from Covid, this kind of coming together of forces was the need of the hour. I am looking forward to contributing my best towards this cause."

