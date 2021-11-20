The tea trail

New Delhi, Nov 20 Tea has long been associated with India. There isn't a problem that a steaming cup of tea can't solve. DTaj, SeleQtions, and Stays & Trails facilities nestled in the heart of India's significant tea sites as the chill of winter makes its presence felt across the country.

At Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa in Darjeeling, sip a steaming cup of some of the world's best blends while taking in panoramic vistas of the Himalayas. This resort will ignite the tea enthusiast in you, as it is located in the heart of the Makaibari Tea Estate.

Alternatively, relax in the warm comfort of Makaibari Bungalow by ama Stays & Trails, which captures the beauty of a tea planter's home. Guests can visit the tea factory to have a hands-on experience of picking, plucking, and processing tea from the plantations to their cups.

Head to the Savoy in Ooty or Gateway Coonoor both SeleQtions hotels, for a taste of colonial life. The history of these heritage hotels, together with the region's unique and flavorful teas, makes them ideal for a holiday, complete with classic high-teas and sessions with the resident tea expert.

ama Stays & Trails' Tea Estate Bungalows in Munnar provide guests with a choice of seven historic planters' bungalows to experience life on a tea plantation in the past. At the Tata Tea Museum, immerse yourself in the journey and art of producing the region's tea while taking in the beauty and peace of the mist-covered hills.

