Theatre is my adrenaline shot: Actor Tiku Talsania

New Delhi, Sep 16 Veteran Indian actor Tiku Talsania, known for essaying comic roles in many Bollywood films, is also a Gujarati theatre thespian par excellence. He stars in Zee Theatre's new teleplay 'Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram', and says theatre has been my adrenaline shot.

He reflects on Gujarati theatre in a chat with life:

Q: Your association with theatre is a lesser-known aspect of your acting. Tell us about this side of yours.

A: Mostly I have done Gujarati theatre. It is known to Gujaratis all over the world. I have travelled with my theatre group and done plays all over the world, including Australia, Africa, UK, Europe, and in the US. When I started, I was associated with Indian National Theatre, one of the premium institutions of that time. I started my theatre career in 1976, and have been acting since then. I've done very many plays. I've done comedy as well as serious plays, as well tragedies. Theatre has been an all-round experience, and actually has been my adrenaline shot

