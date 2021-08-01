Things to keep in mind while buying jewellery online

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Internet has redefined shopping behaviour across the globe. The digital space has emerged as the hotbed of advertising, shopping, and commercial activity wherein its impacting and influencing people's day to day lives at a rapid pace. Consumers are now more comfortable with a virtual experience than the physical one, as they are adapting to online purchases. A scholarly article by Lee and Zhang

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor