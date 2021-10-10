This Durga Pujo feast on Bengali delicacies

New Delhi, Oct 10 One of the reasons its called the 'City Of Joy' is because of the delightful Bengali food. If you're in the Capital you can get a taste of Bengali delicacies in time for Durga Pujo. Chef Rangonath Mukherjee has travelled all the way from Kolkata to ensure that quintessential authentic Bengali cuisine is available in the Capital.

Bringing home flavours from across the world, the culinary team at Crowne Plaza Today, Okhla features a Bengali Food Festival called "Bong Connection" at the hotel's all-day diner Edesia from October 915, 2021.

The festival gives diners the chance to revel in the celebrations, as it features signature specialties of award-winning guest chef Chef Rangonath will ensure that the food is prepared and plated to perfection.

Chef Mukherjee will team up with Pradipt Sinha, Director of Food and Beverage at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi, Okhla, and his talented team create a special Bengali Buffet dinner and Delivery complete with special live counters, a dedicated dessert section and an ambience that will surely transport you to the City of Joy.

Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager, Crowne Plaza, New Delhi, Okhla, says, "Durga Pujo festivities are incomplete without quintessential Bengali delicacies. With Pandal celebrations going low key for yet another year, we decided to curate an experiential culinary event that celebrates the culture of Bengal, the essence of Pujo festivities and authentic food in the safe and hygienic environment. A replica of a Pandal in the hues of crimson red and white with beats of Dhak in the background will add to the charm of the festival. We will ensure that you don't miss the festivities of Durga Pujo during such times."

The cyclic menu will offer more that 70 mouth-watering Bengali delicacies on a rotational basis with signature dishes such as Chicken Kabiraji, Gandharaj Betki Fry, Mochar Chop, Chingri Malai Curry, Mutton Dak Bunglow, Chanar Dalna, Bhapa Illish. Sukhtoni, Kathi Rolls, Puchkas, Vegetable Chop, Doi Begun, Phulkopir Sunihari, Gondhoraj Ghol, Posto Murgi, Bhaja Mosladiye Aloor Dum, Ghee Bhat, Basanti Pulao, Mishti Doi and many more to satiate the cravings of both vegetarian and non vegetarian guests.

Pradipt Sinha, Director of Food and Beverage, states, "The charm of Bengali cooking lies in its exquisite blend of traditional spices and delicately timed processes of cooking. The delicacies will be prepared with staple ingredients from Bengali households such as mustard paste, panch phoran, gondhoraj lebu, poppy seeds and mustard oil to retain the aromas and nutty flavours of the region. I am sure the Probashi Bengalis will love this spread as much as I enjoyed curating this menu."

Apart from the Pandal hopping experience, a special 'Coffee House' has been set up at one corner of the restaurant as an ode to iconic Coffee House in College street the flag bearer of modern India's intellectual and literary movements. A dedication to Bengali cinema, few instagrammable moments around Yellow Taxis and Trams and traditional Alpona motifs and Chandmalas.

The indulgent menu for dinner buffet is from 7 p.m. until 11.30 p.m. at a special price of Rs 1745 + taxes. The menu is also available for Takeaway and for Home Delivery via Swiggy and Zomato.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor