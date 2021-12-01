Time to put on your dancing shoes

New Delhi, Dec 1 Groove to the latest wedding song, Say Yes To The Dress India, with the king of Music, Badshah, who for the first time, will be donning five never seen before avatars including that of an event manager, pandit, chef, rapper and a fashion designer in the music video displaying an Indian wedding. Premiering on 8th December 2021, the video celebrates brides from different walks of life as top-notch fashion designers of the country help them choose and curate their dream attire.

discovery+ launches the song, sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, choreographed by Punit J Pathak its social media handles. The song will be available on all leading audio streaming services.

Joining him as the female lead singer is Payal Dev and the track is composed by Aditya Dev, produced by The Content Team. Highly celebrated Punit J Pathak has choreographed it.

The video showcase real-time brides but also successfully brings out the show's core theme of fun, celebration and giving each bride the attention they deserve. While the show is visually mesmerizing, the rapper's newest wedding track is sure to get one swaying, making its way to the top of your playlist!

It's always a fun time working with Badshah and this song is nothing less than magic to the ears. Since we thoroughly enjoy this track ourselves, I am sure the audiences too will give it just the amount of love it deserves", said Singer Payal Dev.

Neeraj Sharma, Founder and Principal producer of The Content Team said, "We at 'TCT' believe in coming up with creative solutions that bring audiences closer to the content. Buoyed by the recent successes of some of the prestigious singing reality shows in India, we have a fair understanding of what consumers are looking forward to in the music industry. We are thrilled to bring to you the biggest shaadi blockbuster of the year."

