Timothee Chalamet makes his Met Gala debut in an all-white outfit and sneakers

Actor Timothee Chalamet made his Met Gala debut and he put his own spin on the concept of formalwear.

The actor is co-hosting the event alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, reported People magazine.

The 'Dune' star arrived at the event in a white suit designed by Haider Ackermann. In a seeming nod to this year's theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', the actor paired his look with classic white Chuck Taylor high-tops.

Monday marked the actor's first appearance at fashion's biggest event, but his reputation as a style icon has steadily increased over the past several years. For instance, in 2019, he walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a bedazzled harness designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

The theme of this year's star-studded event is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. Honorary chairs for the evening are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement after being postponed (the 2020 Met Gala was cancelled).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor