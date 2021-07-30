Transforming mental health

New Delhi, July 30 The Covid-19 pandemic has not only taken precious lives but has also had an impact on mental health. High anxiety, grief, and a negative atmosphere during the pandemic that too in extended social isolation has been a breeding ground for mental health issues like depression, schizophrenia, psychosis, and other mood and behaviour disorders.

Gone are the days when mental health was taboo. Today, Millennials and Generation Z hesitate for treatment not because of the taboo, but because of inadequate or high cost of solutions in the market. The most commonly available solutions of psychiatric medication have a number of serious side effects, not limited to weight gain, emotional flattening, gastrointestinal issues, sexual dysfunction and sleep disturbances. It has also been observed that the cognitive capabilities that take a hit during depression are not completely restored even after recovering with medication.

With the advances in neuro-psychiatry and with a growing understanding of the underlying mechanisms of mental disorders, there are alternatives being developed that provide safer treatment, notes Ramya Yellapragada, Founder and CEO of Stimveda Neurosciences, who after completing her engineering from IIT Delhi did a AI, ML focused program Plaksha Tech Leaders Fellowship where she met her co-founder and started working on StimVeda.

"Presently, one needs to pay over Rs 1.2 lakh in India to access this state-of-the-art brain stimulation

