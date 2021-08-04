UK-based kidswear brand launches in India

New Delhi, Aug 4 "India is a scattered market with few boutique brands offering limited organic clothing. International brands available in India also have only 10-30 per cent of range in organic clothing," says Ankit Shukla, Country Head India and Middle East, Norlanka Brands.

After recently buying a majority stake in Lilly + Sid, the company has launched the brand in India. life speaks to Shukla and Emma Hassan, Founder, Lilly + Sid, to find out more details. Excerpts:

Tell us about your brand. Why did you decide to enter the Indian market now?

Emma: We founded Lilly + Sid in 2009 with a mission to create clothes for children, combining quality with organic fabrics in a planet friendly manner, as an antidote to fast fashion. I am proud to see how the brand has evolved to be one of Britain's top sustainable kids wear labels with 'unique designs for little people and their planet'.

We have won multiple accolades over the last ten years including the 'Top 10 Ethical Brands Worldwide' by Guardian, UK and the prestigious 'Loved By Parents' Award in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

From the shelves of heritage retailers like Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges, the brand is now in India. It is being presented in India by Norlanka Brands, the retail arm of the PDS Multinational Group that is responsible for launching the brands of the Group in India, Middle East and the South East Asian market. As Indian parents become conscious of their purchases and their responsibility to the environment, we offer organic solutions for everyday clothing for boys and girls.

The label aims to fill a void in the market for young, modern parents who are actively involved in the growing years of their children and want to create new traditions as a unit. These parents are invested in building a sustainable future as a family. With its organic offering for children, the brand promises to be the perfect new addition to the ever evolving kids wear market in India.

Tell us in detail about your sustainable practices.

Emma: With a 100 per cent organic cotton clothing line, our focus has always been on sustainability without sacrificing style! While conventional cotton uses about 16 per cent of the world's insecticides and 7 per cent of pesticides, organic cotton doesn't damage the soil, has less impact on the air, uses 88 per cent less water and 62 per cent less energy. Engaged in responsible sourcing, we work only with SEDEX certified factories and each of our products has received the prestigious Global Organic Textile Standard

