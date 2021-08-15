Wear your nationalism on your sleeve, literally!

New Delhi, Aug 15 With Independence Day on the 15th and Onam soon to follow, it's time to celebrate tradition, and what better way to do it than to dress in ethnic styles. It's a day to ditch the high street labels and international fast fashion brands and get vocal for local.

Go through our curation from Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand e-commerce platform features a stylish selection which combines tradition and trends for women and men.

Men can go all traditional with an off-white dhoti-kurta look or sport a Modern-Indian look with a kurta, stylish Nehru jacket, paired with Kolhapuris' or sandals, and an analog watch.

A beautiful cotton handloom saree is a must-have! Style it with comfortable yet stylish stilettos and pearl bangles, giving a modern twist to your traditional look. A Kerala kasavu is the quintessential part of Onam celebrations. Then paired with traditional jewellery with intricate pearl detailing, it's the perfect example of a traditional yet classic look. Dress it up with a Bindi and jasmine flowers!

An off-white kurta, block heels, a gold clutch and earrings, are surely going to make an impact at your family celebrations. An embellished handloom saree teamed up with a ring with pearl detailing and a statement potli to carry all those essentials, is definitely going to elevate your festive dressing game.

