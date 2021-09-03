Why are children's books special?

New Delhi, Sep 3 Children's books in English came to being since 1475. The first books were instruction manuals, teaching good behaviour. Over the next few centuries, they graduated to include an element of entertainment, albeit under a pattern instruction first, entertainment second, and then progressed to morally uplifting lessons wrapped in stories, fairy tales. From the mid-nineteenth century, English books began to consider children's experiences, their desires, reading appetite and evolved with them.

In a parallel world in India, children's literature was already being nurtured. It was during the colonial regime, writings about pre-colonial times and Indian fairy tales emerged. From the late 20th century, for some Indian languages, children's books became a part of its cultural identity.

From then to now, where almost everyone's eyes are fixated on digital screens to study, work or just entertain because of the lockdown, books have taken a backseat. The simplest solution, however, to find one's way back to reading is through a good book. One that is hard to come by and even harder to let go of.

Books expand horizons, enhance communication, and initiate a deep learning journey for the young. This article helps to identify what makes children's books special and why you

