With 22 new signings in 18 months, Marriott International expands footprint In South Asia

By IANS | Published: September 30, 2021 12:30 PM2021-09-30T12:30:04+5:302021-09-30T12:45:44+5:30

New Delhi, Sep 30 On the heels of the 16th Hotel Investment Conference South Asia Disclaimer: This ...

With 22 new signings in 18 months, Marriott International expands footprint In South Asia | With 22 new signings in 18 months, Marriott International expands footprint In South Asia

With 22 new signings in 18 months, Marriott International expands footprint In South Asia

Next

New Delhi, Sep 30 On the heels of the 16th Hotel Investment Conference South Asia

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app