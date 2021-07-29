World Lipstick Day: Best picks for your pout

New Delhi, July 29 Lipsticks make a statement, even during the lockdown, they were a WFH essential. From Zoom meetings, virtual date nights to office meetings, they safeguard you from your pixelated versions. Webcams won't be your Achilles heels anymore.

Picking summer lipstick shades that sit perfectly on your lips and liven up your summer dresses is tough when you're spoilt for choice! This Lipstick Day, we present a curated list of summer tints and new launches for your Insta boomerangs and business pitches:

Makeup artist turned entrepreneur, Natasha Moor is on a mission to inspire women to be the best version of themselves- inside and out, with her products that speak the universal language of happiness and self-love. Making its India debut on the Global Store by Nykaa, choose fro, best sellers like the Molten Matte Liquid Lipstick and Silk Suede Lipstick.

The Madhu Rasa Tinted Lip Serums by Forest Essentials are infused in a rich, miraculous serum containing pure Cow's Ghee, softening butters of Shea and Cocoa, organic Beeswax and potent herb infusions. Hand-pressed oils of virgin Coconut, sweet Almond and Moringa leave the lips with a satin finish that deeply conditions. The infusion of pure Cow's Ghee, a miraculous serum, emollient butters and fresh herbs makes them ideal lip primers to apply before a lipstick or wear on its own for sheer, natural coverage.

Available in four shades: Anar Rasa, infused with fresh pomegranate juice; Gulaab Jal, infused with rose petal pigment; Misri Cardamom, infused with caramelised cane sugar; Coconut Kesar, enriched with fresh Coconut cream.

A powerful lip colour that requires minimal touch-ups, Kay Beauty Matte Drama lipstick, has a rich, velvety texture that spells pure opulence. The entire collection has been named after the most exciting moments of celluloid and cinema, from Debut to Muse to Cameo to WrapUp etc! This is a family of deep reds, mauves and plums, bares/ nudes and everyday pinks, suitable for all skin tones. Available on Nykka.com.

Asa's two lipstick lines, the Hydra-Matte Lipsticks and the Creme Lipsticks come in a variety of shades to fit every mood and skin tone. The asa Hydra-Matte Lipsticks are intensely matte, yet they don't leave your lips feeling parched.

Available in shades Playful Peach, Alive Autumn, Pretty petunia, Captivating Clay, Perky Periwinkle, Radiant Ruby, Plush Plum and Posh Pomegranate.

An intense-red is the classic way to make people go, "The Bold Type" route. Modicare's Too Good to be Creme lipstick, Red under Urban Color reinvents the age-old red glam to your face, and more; pigmentation so high that reapplication moves to a far-off land. It fights the summer weather with the perfect plump, nourished and moisturised lips.

Kiro launches new Nude Nonstop Airy Matte Liquid Lipsticks through their first campaign #KiroNudeMode. Through this campaign, they are expanding their array of lipstick shades that compliment Indian skin tone and ingredient infusion. These lipsticks nourish the lips with Vitamin E, Apricot Oil, Avocado oil and lightweight formula that are super comfortable and have a cushiony feel. Moreover, these nude shades are well-suited for Indian Skin Tones. lipstick shades in the range of Nonstop Airy Matte Liquid Lipsticks are: Nude Lily, Cinnamon Nude, Peachy Nude and Nude Mocha. They will exclusively be available on Amazon, Nykaa and Kiro Beauty's official website.

Helping you perfect your kisses in just a single swipe is the SUGAR Good Moodies Lip Crayon. Intensely pigmented, these high coverage lip crayons set to an ultra-matte finish and stay put for up to 16 hours. Feather-light texture, glides on smooth and non-drying, there's nothing to not love about these crayon lipsticks.

From eating your favourite sandwich to sipping juices or even sharing a kiss or two; do it all effortlessly as these lip crayons boast of a smudge-proof, transfer-proof and kiss-proof formula! Apart from giving your lips a lush upgrade, these crayon lipsticks are ideal for lining your lips as well as filling in. Its sleek, slim bullet and fuss-free retractable twist-to-reveal body allows for easy and precise application. These lipsticks are available in 10 shades.

Lakme just launched their new product, the Lakme Absolute Plush Matte Lip Crayon collection geared towards millennial make up enthusiasts. The Lakmé Absolute Plush Matte Lip Crayon collection includes a gorgeous range of 10 intense creamy matte shades in the hues of red, pink and brown such as Runway Red, Pink Party and Iced Mocha that have a non-drying and ultra-smooth creamy matte formula that delivers a smooth finish on application. A lip crayon saves you time while also giving your lips a gorgeous touch of colour for that perfect pout! Matte lipsticks have a reputation of being super drying but the Crayon has a non-drying formula with a soft and creamy texture but still gives you that intense colour and a perfect matte finish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor