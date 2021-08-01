Worried about breastfeeding amidst the pandemic?

New Delhi, Aug 1 Throughout the pandemic, expecting mothers and new mothers have been faced with a slew of concerns and questions about the virus and the entire vaccination process. As the months have passed, this concern has been evident in lactating mothers as well.

Amrita Desai, Assistant Manager Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, answers questions related to breastfeeding:

Q: Can Covid-19 be transmitted through breastfeeding?

A: Transmission of active Covid-19

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor