You don't have to get scared; it's just a phase: Sameera Reddy

New Delhi, Sep 15 A healthy diet is a key to an active lifestyle, believes Sameera Reddy who communicates the benefits of key vitamins such as Vitamin K2 and Arginine and nutrients known to support longer and stronger bones.

As the face of PediaSure, Reddy addresses common dietary concerns faced by parents and shares personal tips in an interview with life.

Q: How do you ensure your kids get the right nutrition?

A: I think that it's important to incorporate healthy foods in exciting ways for the kids. And as I said, you know, I work as a team with my mother-in-law, to make that happen. But it's equally important to have the right products to support that. And that's where PediaSure comes into the picture to make sure that even if I've missed certain things in my everyday meals with the kids, I know it's covered with the right nutritional drink.

Q: Being a mother, do you take some time out to understand the right nutrients and ingredients for kids in their growing years?

A: So interestingly enough, I would say social media has absolutely opened my eyes to the most amazing learning for me as a mother because there are so many things that I don't know about. I know there are so many natural sugars that the kids can have, they can have so many amazing ingredients, for example, Ragi, Millets and Quinoa. So, I think it's all a learning process and the fact that brands like PediaSure have incorporated the two new ingredients which are Arginine and vitamin K2. Again, it's a learning for me to have brands introduce these things that tell us that this is what can make nutrition better for kids. So, it's a combination of both me wanting me to learn the information and then having my amazing social media followers, as well as brands, tell us that these are our options out there and this is what you can use.

Q: Are your kids' picky eaters? If yes, how do you handle them?

A: Well, it's interesting that Hans

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor