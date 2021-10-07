Zayn Malik's fashion collaboration

New Delhi, Oct 7 Taking consumers on a journey through an alternative utopia, an exciting new co-created collection inspired by musical icon Zayn Malik's own artwork has been launched. The ongoing creative collaboration, between Zayn and ARNETTE is a whole new take on sustainable eyewear, produced using only biobased materials.

Connecting expressive worlds on every level, the fresh campaign is more than just a product launch. "I'm very interested in design and the creative elements of a campaign, so it was quite cool to work with a brand like ARNETTE," states Zayn Malik. "The team has been really open and receptive to my ideas and have been a great partner."

Zayn's expressive vision plays out like a multi-level videogame, creating a surreal escape that leaves the city in the dust of a neon light storm. From graffiti art to retro race heroes, this collaboration captures an awakening of creative minds. Upbeat, fun, the mood of the collection shifts from vaporwave visuals to retro in a flash, a note of 90s nostalgia and loads of contemporary attitude.

"The whole retro vibe of the campaign is sick," states Malik, adding, "One of my favourites is the Drophead, which pushes an iconic shape to the next level with an updated design."

Showcasing five edgy, yet easy to wear styles named after iconic retro cars, the collection presents innovative bio-acetate and iconic metal shapes that take us on a ride from 80s inspired graphics into the experimental dimension of a new world. Featuring powerful bold square profiles, low-and-wide wing shapes and deep rim metal, exclusive new bleached tie-dye colours and colourful see-through and flash mirror shades, each has a defined look and style. Marked out with graphic Z lens logos, each pair reflects the music signature approach to style.

