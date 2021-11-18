Geospatial leader, Paul Smith joins Genesys Advisory Board: Strengthens strategic expertise

Genesys International Corporation Limited is a pioneer in advance mapping, survey and geospatial services. With a team of 2000+ professionals, this listed company delivers expertise in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering since its incorporation in 1997.

The company’s map content initiatives have been the driving force for Genesys. Recently, the company appointed two industry leaders on its advisory board with an aim to enhance its strategic business and technical capabilities.

Paul Smith, an internationally recognized geospatial leader is the latest addition to the company’s advisory board. Mr. Smith has expertise in location-based technologies and geo content from street views to satellite imagery. His presence will bring in the much-needed expertise in remote sensing through platforms that deliver ultra-high resolution, analysis-ready earth observation data for machine learning and traditional image-analyst applications.

Speaking about his new assignment as advisory member at Genesys, an excited Paul Smith said, “I am very excited about the Genesys India map program and the capabilities that they have built in the geospatial content space. I believe India promises to be one of the largest geo markets as its economy grows and the new policy allows for geotech to be used. Genesys is well positioned to be a leader in this emerging sector.”

Also joining the Advisory Board is Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan who is the pioneer in the field of developing Cadastre based land Information System. He has been awarded the National Geomatics Award for Applications in 2008 by the Indian Society of Geomatics.

He brings in the capacity to redefine Indian vertical datum with the highest level of precision. This will reinforce the position of Genesys as the first-choice as a provider of unique and distinct Geospatial solutions and services in India.

Commenting on the formulation of the Advisory Board Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys International Corporation Limited said, “We welcome aboard Mr. Paul Smith and Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan as part of the Advisory Board. At Genesys International we have always strived to create distinct benchmarks in the geospatial sector with the technology at hand. In addition to this, the expertise of this Advisory Board will greatly leverage the pan India content program of Genesyldfs.”

In recent months, owing to the positive support extended by the Government through varied policy announcements, the geospatial industry is poised for rapid development. Thus, investments made by Genesys International in Indian geospatial content and survey infrastructure will hold good in the future.