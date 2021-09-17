1 seriously injured after gas cylinder explodes in Kalyan

In Kalyan Dombivali and other places, the number of accidents due to explosion of gas cylinders has been increasing for the last few days. In Kalyan, a gas cylinder exploded on Thursday night, injuring one person. The incident took place at Koliwali Road, Shisodia Arcade, west of Kalyan, in which Krishna Kumar Bainiwal was critically injured. The fire brigade of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation has also confirmed the incident. The call was received around 11.30 pm on Thursday night, said Vinayak Lokhande, a fire officer. He also said that other members of the household were saved in nick of time when the incident took place.

The injured were rushed to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for treatment, but preliminary information has come to light that they have been shifted to another place. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The blast was so severe that Bainiwal's house was blown up. The entire kitchen was gutted in the blast.