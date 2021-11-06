10 Covid-19 patients die after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar hospital in Maharashtra

In a shocking turn of events, 10 people have died, and one person has been injured after a fire broke out in the Covid-19 ward at Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra. According to sources, 25 patients were admitted in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the hospital, and six of them suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

“A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital,” news agency ANI reported, quoting district collector Rajendra Bhosale. In a later update, the district collector added that there were 17 patients admitted with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) when the fire broke out at around 11 am. A short circuit seems to be the primary cause of the incident. Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, expressed his shock over the news and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.