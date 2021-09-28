100 days after school starts no student found COVID-19 positive

Schools in India have beenn closed since more than a year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that covid cases have started showing a declining trend many states and districts have been planning to reopen schools. A school in Hivrebazaar in Ahmednagar district has been reopened since 100 days. And the most shocking part of it is that not even 1 student or teacher has been infected with covid till now.

Villagers, parents, teachers and students of Hivrebazar came together and started classes from V to X on 15th June on their own responsibility. The decision was taken by the Gram Sabha under the leadership of Popatrao Pawar without the permission of the government. On Monday, a gathering of students, parents, villagers and teachers was held in the village following the rules of social distancing.

1. Children are checked for temperature before coming to class and hands are cleaned with sanitizer.

2. Children are advised not to go anywhere other than school and home.

3. It is advised not to come to school if the person in the house is ill or the child has a cold.

Students, teachers and parents showed unity, that's why they were able to reopen the school. The village took this initiative to prevent the educational loss of the children. Following all the rules, no one was infected with the corona, said Popatrao Pawar, State Working President, Adarsh Gaon Samiti.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, said there was no objection to reopening schools as coronaviruses were less likely to spread among schoolchildren.

A fourth Sero survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that children produced the same number of antibodies as adults. With this in mind, there is no problem in reopening the school by following the rules of social distancing and maintaining cleanliness, said Swaminathan.