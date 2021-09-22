118 OBC seats to be reduced in 20 ZPs as a result of ordinance

Even after the state government issued an ordinance to give reservation to OBCs within the limit of 50 per cent, the political reservation of OBCs in 20 Zilla Parishads will be less than 27 per cent. 27% reservation in 14 Zilla Parishads will remain the same.

The reservation percentage of OBCs in Nandurbar, Palghar, Nashik, Dhule, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Thane, Akola, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim, Nanded, Wardha, Jalgaon, Buldana, Bhandara, Hingoli and Latur Zilla Parishads will be less than 27%. In these districts, 303 seats were reserved for OBCs before the Supreme Court decision. Now 118 seats will be reduced and 185 seats will be given after the ordinance. The Supreme Court has terminated 540 seats reserved for OBCs in all 34 Zilla Parishads in the state.

If the state government had not issued the ordinance, the situation would have remained the same; However, now that the ordinance has been issued to give reservation to OBCs within the limit of 50 per cent excluding the average reservation of the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the reservation of OBCs for 422 out of 540 seats will be maintained. However, 118 seats will be reduced in 20 districts. Overall, 79 per cent of the previous seats will remain and 21 per cent will be reserved.

27 per cent political reservation of OBCs in 14 Zilla Parishads namely Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed and Osmanabad will be maintained due to the ordinance.