"12 Shiv Sena MLAs in touch with BJPs, change of power soon", claims BJP leader

A claim made by a BJP leader has caused a stir in political circles. The BJP leader has claimed that 12 MLAs of Shiv Sena are in touch with them and there will be a change of power soon.

Former state minister Babanrao Lonikar has made this claim. This has once again sparked discussion in political circles. Babanrao Lonikar claimed that 12 MLAs of Shiv Sena are in touch with us. Although Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have come together, Lonikar has claimed that now there will be a split between these parties.

It is being said that the attention of the political circles is now focused on whether the Shiv Sena will be shocked after the sensational claim of Babanrao Lonikar. Deglur Biloli Assembly by-election in Nanded district will be held soon. BJP's Subhash Sabne has been nominated for this election. A rally was organized in his support. This statement has been made by Babanrao Lonikar.

Meanwhile, former MLA Subhash Sabne has filed his nomination papers for the Deglur Biloli Assembly by-election on behalf of the BJP. Former Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne joined BJP along with many other activists. In the presence of BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, he entered Deglur in Nanded district holding a workers' meeting. On the other hand, the BJP has won the recent Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections in the state, while the Mahavikas Aghadi has won less seats.