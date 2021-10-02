14-year-old boy dies by suicide in Mumbai

A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide on Friday in the Bandra East area of Mumbai.

As per the information shared by the police, the boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house. He was rushed to VN Desai Hospital where doctors declared him dead after an examination.

"The incident took place last night. We have registered the case of Accidental Death Report and we are investigating the matter," said a police officer of Nirmal Nagar Police Station on Saturday.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

The police also informed that they will investigate the reasons behind a young boy taking such a drastic step.

The body of the deceased has been sent for the post mortem and further investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, a 14-old-girl had allegedly died by suicide in a similar way in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

