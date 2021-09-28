14-yr-old girl dies by suicide in Mumbai

A 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Monday in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

As per information shared by Mumbai police, the girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house, following which, she was rushed to the nearby Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead.

"After receiving the information, we immediately took her body in our possession and sent it for post-mortem," police said.

A case was registered under the Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Pant Nagar Police Station in Mumbai and the statement of the victim's family members have been recorded by the police.

As per the preliminary investigation, the girl had an argument with her mother regarding food, following which, she committed suicide by hanging herself.

No suicide note has been recovered by the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

