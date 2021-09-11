17 year-old rape victim dies by suicide in Amravati; autopsy revealed she was 7 months pregnant

A woman was raped in Sakinaka area of ​​Mumbai. The woman died during treatment at the hospital. Another incident of rape has came to light from Amravati. A minor rape victim has died by suicide by strangulation in Daryapur, Amravati. The shocking thing is that the victim was 7 months pregnant. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused. A man raped a minor girl in Daryapur, Amravati. The girl was 17 years old. Police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered under POSCO. Yevda police are investigating the incident further.

The victim was living with her parents in Daryapur. A young man fell in love with her and forced her to have sex with him. After whiich the girl became pregnant. The girl's family had no idea. An autopsy revealed the matter after the girl's suicide. It is being speculated that the girl may have ended her life by hanging herself for fear of being defamed.

We have received a complaint that the accused youth repeatedly raped the girl. The young woman became pregnant and committed suicide by hanging herself. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered. The accused has been remanded in police custody till September 15, said senior inspector Dilip Patil.