2 dead after pick truck ploughed into religious procession in Pune

Two devotees died and multiple others were injured after a pick truck ploughed into a religious procession near Vadgaon Maval in Pune district early morning today, as per a police official.

"Two devotees have lost their lives in the accident and around 20-22 others have received injuries. They have been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The incident took place early morning today," according to the police inspector of Vadgaon Maval, Vilas Bhosale.

The vehicle ploughed into the 'Wari procession' (religious gathering) that was leading towards Alandi temple as part of Kartiki Wari. The procession was carried out to mark the death anniversary of Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

