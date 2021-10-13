20 motorcycles gutted in fire in Mumbai's Kurla

A massive fire broke out among around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar, Kurla on Wednesday morning.

All the motorbikes were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

