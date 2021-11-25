2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case: Bombay HC quashes death penalty of 3 accused, sends them to life imprisonment

The Bombay High court on Thursday set aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused and sent them to life imprisonment in connection with the 2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case.

In 2014, the sessions court convicted all three accused and sentenced them to the death penalty.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor