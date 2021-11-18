2,296 MSRTC workers issued termination notice for not reporting to work

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Corporation has taken action against the it's workers who have been protesting for the last three weeks. As a result of this strike, the contract workers of the corporation have also been hit hard and 2296 salaried workers have been issued termination notice by the corporation.

ST workers have gone on strike demanding the merger of ST Corporation with the state government so that they can be treated as government employees and avail salaries and benefits available to government servants.. The ST Corporation had initiated suspension action to break the strike. The corporation has taken action as the workers went on strike despite the court order. So far, the corporation has suspended 2053 ST employees. Following this, out of 2500 employees working in the corporation, 2296 employees have been issued termination notice. The number of employees returning to work due to fear of action is also increasing.

“In the corporation, there are temporary hired workers who are paid on a day-to-day basis. They have been issued a showcause notice. We expected these workers to come to work, but they joined the strike. So, we sent them notices and the further course of action will be decide later,” said an official.