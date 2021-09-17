23-year-old man arrested In Maharashtra's Thane for possessing cannabis
By ANI | Published: September 17, 2021 12:00 PM2021-09-17T12:00:49+5:302021-09-17T12:10:03+5:30
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday in the Mumbra area of Thane for allegedly possessing over 1 kg of cannabis, as per Thane Police.
The accused has been identified as Manav. He is a resident of Kalyan, Thane.
The seized cannabis is worth Rs. 4,55,000 in the international market.
He was caught by police near the Kaleskar Hospital in Mumbra. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).
Probe into the matter is underway, the police said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
