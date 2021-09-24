23-year-old man on bike dies after hitting pothole near Thane
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 24, 2021 05:12 PM2021-09-24T17:12:12+5:302021-09-24T17:14:09+5:30
On September 21, at around 2.30 pm, a two-wheeler met with an accident due to a pothole on the ...
On September 21, at around 2.30 pm, a two-wheeler met with an accident due to a pothole on the road from Ghodbunder in Gaimukh Jakat Naka to Thane. Unfortunately, the person riding the bike died after being admitted to the hospital. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faizal Alhabax Badwale.
The two-wheeler MH 04 GY2564 Bajaj Pulsar-220 met with an accident at Gaimukh Naka on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The two-wheeler is owned by Rashid Jalil Ahmed Sheikh and was driven by Mohammad Faizal Alhabax Badwale, 23, of Bajaj Pulsar. At that time, the two-wheeler fell stumbled on a rock on and caused an accident. The two-wheeler driver sustained serious head and leg injuries in the accident. Kasarawadwali police personnel were present at the spot along with the ambulance. The man was rushed to the District Government Hospital, Thane in an ambulance for treatment and was pronounced dead. The deceased was a resident of Woodsiza in Amrit Nagar area of Mumbra.
Open in app
Yesterday, a 23-year-old man from #Mumbra lost his life.His bike stumbled on a #pothole. Govt must take action against such road contractors. #Maharashtra unfortunately is one state, irrespective of any govt in state or any party in any corporation,hasn't made good roads. #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/yfWuRWR41a— Rishi Darda (@rishidarda) September 22, 2021