23-year-old man on bike dies after hitting pothole near Thane

On September 21, at around 2.30 pm, a two-wheeler met with an accident due to a pothole on the road from Ghodbunder in Gaimukh Jakat Naka to Thane. Unfortunately, the person riding the bike died after being admitted to the hospital. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faizal Alhabax Badwale.

The two-wheeler MH 04 GY2564 Bajaj Pulsar-220 met with an accident at Gaimukh Naka on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The two-wheeler is owned by Rashid Jalil Ahmed Sheikh and was driven by Mohammad Faizal Alhabax Badwale, 23, of Bajaj Pulsar. At that time, the two-wheeler fell stumbled on a rock on and caused an accident. The two-wheeler driver sustained serious head and leg injuries in the accident. Kasarawadwali police personnel were present at the spot along with the ambulance. The man was rushed to the District Government Hospital, Thane in an ambulance for treatment and was pronounced dead. The deceased was a resident of Woodsiza in Amrit Nagar area of ​​Mumbra.



