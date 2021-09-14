3 dead, 8 missing after boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Amravati

At least three people died and eight others went missing after a boat capsized in the Amravati district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10 am today, in the Wardha river at Shri Kshetra Jhunj under Benoda Police Station in Amravati district.

"Three bodies recovered in the boat capsizing incident that took place in Wardha river. According to preliminary information, 11 people who were on the boat belonged to the same family and a rescue operation is underway to find out the missing persons," said Hari Balaji, Superintendent of Police, Amravati (Rural).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor