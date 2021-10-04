3 Nigerian nationals arrested with drugs in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: October 4, 2021 08:57 PM2021-10-04T20:57:39+5:302021-10-04T21:05:07+5:30
Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Naigaon, Mumbai, police said on Monday.
Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate's (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell made the arrests and seized from them 1,126 grams of Ketamine and MD drugs with a street value of over Rs 10 lakh.
Police made the arrests based on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Naigaon area, after which the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell raided and arrested the accused with drugs.
A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valeev police station.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
