3 Nigerian nationals arrested with drugs in Mumbai

Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Naigaon, Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate's (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell made the arrests and seized from them 1,126 grams of Ketamine and MD drugs with a street value of over Rs 10 lakh.

Police made the arrests based on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Naigaon area, after which the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell raided and arrested the accused with drugs.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valeev police station.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

