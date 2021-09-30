30 MBBS students test COVID-19 positive at KEM Hospital

At least 30 MBBS students students of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, a BMC official said on Thursday.

One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital for treatment, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The other students are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, he said.

All the infected students were staying in a hostel inside the hospital complex located at Parel in central Mumbai, the official said.

"All the students were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. Some of them have mild symptoms. It may have spread due to some cultural or sports event held in the college," said Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

