By ANI | Published: August 22, 2021 09:07 PM2021-08-22T21:07:27+5:302021-08-22T21:15:07+5:30

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Hingoli in Maharashtra on Sunday.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 20:06 hours on Sunday in Hingoli.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 22-08-2021, 20:06:32 IST, Lat: 19.43 and Long: 77.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra, India," tweeted the NCS.

Further details are awaited.

