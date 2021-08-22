3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli
By ANI | Published: August 22, 2021 09:07 PM2021-08-22T21:07:27+5:302021-08-22T21:15:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Hingoli in Maharashtra on Sunday.
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 20:06 hours on Sunday in Hingoli.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 22-08-2021, 20:06:32 IST, Lat: 19.43 and Long: 77.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra, India," tweeted the NCS.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
