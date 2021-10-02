39-yr-old man falls into open manhole in Pune
By ANI | Published: October 2, 2021 04:00 PM2021-10-02T16:00:37+5:302021-10-02T16:10:02+5:30
A 39-year-old man fell into an open manhole in Pune on Saturday, informed the fire department.
Vijay Belbahadur, who is a native of Nepal and works as a sherpa in Pune, fell into a 15 feet chamber in the early hours of the day.
The fire department, which received a call at around 9 am, immediately sent a team to rescue the man.
"Belbahadur was rescued with the help of a rope and has not suffered any injury," said the fire officials.
( With inputs from ANI )
