39-yr-old man falls into open manhole in Pune

A 39-year-old man fell into an open manhole in Pune on Saturday, informed the fire department.

Vijay Belbahadur, who is a native of Nepal and works as a sherpa in Pune, fell into a 15 feet chamber in the early hours of the day.

The fire department, which received a call at around 9 am, immediately sent a team to rescue the man.

"Belbahadur was rescued with the help of a rope and has not suffered any injury," said the fire officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

